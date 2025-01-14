BforeAI Secures Series B Funding to Preempt Malicious Attacks Through PreCrime™ AI

Funded by Titanium Ventures, investment will accelerate growth into new markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BforeAI , the world's fastest and most accurate predictive attack intelligence and digital risk protection solution, announced today the company has closed an oversubscribed $10 million Series B round of funding led by Titanium Ventures. This investment round brings the company's total funding to over $30 million and will accelerate market expansion in the utilities, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors as the company continues to enhance its PreCrime™ platform, expand sales resources, and strengthen partnerships.

"This investment round will enable us to continue our important work to predict and stop new types of attacks before businesses and their customers are harmed," said Luigi Lenguito, CEO and Founder at BforeAI. "We did not need the additional funding as we closed Series A with SYN Ventures less than 6 months ago. We wanted to work with Titanium Ventures to accelerate our growth into new industry sectors where we have already seen recent success and further increase the scalability of our predictions."

"BforeAI offers a unique solution in a crowded cybersecurity market, being able to predict, disrupt and stop a cybersecurity event before it happens, putting the customer ahead of the attacker and out of their reactive response mode," said Marcus Bartram, General Partner at Titanium Ventures. "Titanium thinks that this capability is important and relevant to customers globally and are excited to be working with the BforeAI team to build a large and impactful company."

BforeAI's mission is to proactively safeguard data, IT/OT networks, digital assets, customers, employees, and brand reputation. Enabling organizations to effectively preempt risks in advance of an attack, the PreCrime platform is powered by behavioral predictive intelligence, monitors 98% of the Internet to stay ahead of cyber threats by 18 days on average, and has a false positive rate of a mere 0.05%.

Over the past year, BforeAI grew substantially and achieved key milestones, including launching the PreCrime Guarantee and its breach protection pledge in partnership with the leading global cyber insurance provider. The PreCrime Guarantee reimburses customers up to ten times the value of their service contract if impacted by a cyberattack due to a failure by BforeAI's predictive solution. Most recently, BforeAI was recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for Artificial Intelligence in Banking and Investment Services1. The report serves as a guide to help chief information security officers (CISO), chief information officers (CIO), and chief data officers (CDO) in financial services and cyber fraud fusion centers identify solution partners for quick detection of risks and preemptive action before a fraud attempt even happens.

"BforeAI has quickly proven itself as the leader in predictive security solutions," said Maria Gotsch, President and CEO, Partnership Fund for New York City. "We were excited to support BforeAI's relocation of its headquarters to New York following their participation in our FinTech Innovation Lab. By expanding their focus to utilities with this funding round, BforeAI has the potential to play a key role in protecting critical infrastructure in the city and beyond."

Existing investors SYN Ventures, Karista, and Addendum Capital, recognizing the company's strong growth trajectory, participated in this round to maintain their ownership stakes.

Stamina Law in New York City, by Jade Ruscev, provided legal counsel to the company for the financing round.

About BforeAI

BforeAI is a pioneer in Predictive Attack Intelligence and Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS). Our PreCrime platform uses behavioral AI to predict and automatically preempt malicious campaigns, resulting in the fastest, most accurate solution to stop attacks weeks before they happen. To learn more, visit bfore.ai .

About Titanium Ventures

Titanium Ventures Accelerates the Extraordinary – the venture capital firm fuels the growth of standout disruptors. In its first twelve years, 104 investments have generated 44 liquidity events including Auth0, BigCommerce, Box, Cloopen, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, GitLab, Nasuni, OpenGov and Snap. To date, Titanium Ventures' Revenue Acceleration Platform has driven >USD$660M in revenue for its portfolio companies, extending their reach across the U.S., Australia, Asia, and the UK. In 2022, the firm announced the close of its third fund, bringing Funds Under Management to USD$1 B. To see Titanium Ventures' full portfolio and learn more, visit www.ti.vc .

