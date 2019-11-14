BFree Brings Nutritious Wraps to Walmart Stores Nationwide

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BFree Foods today announces its line of gluten-free and wheat-free wraps—including brand new Sweet Wraps for kids—will be available in Walmart stores nationwide.

BFree's line of gluten-free and wheat-free wraps will be available in Walmart stores nationwide. Varieties include Quinoa & Chia Wraps, Sweet Potato Wraps, Multigrain Wraps, and new Sweet Wraps for kids.

BFree's Sweet Potato Wraps, Multigrain Wraps, and Quinoa & Chia Wraps are long-time fan favorites and are perfect canvases for an endless combination of wholesome fillings. Featuring sweet potato, banana, and apple, the new Sweet Wraps especially appeal to kids' palettes, though there is really no age limit for enjoying them with either sweet or savory fillings such as hummus, veggies, nut butters, jam and fresh fruit.

BFree's wraps have no added sugar and are made from wholesome and non-GMO ingredients. Whether it's deriving protein and fiber from pea protein, apple fiber and potato fiber or using a unique blend of buckwheat and corn flours, BFree provides great taste and nutrition without compromise.

BFree products do not contain gluten, wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts or soy, making the entire line free from all major allergens—and completely vegan. BFree products are also high fiber and low fat, plus they wrap and roll up ingredients beautifully.

"We are thrilled to now be on the shelves at Walmart and to be able to help more customers 'live free' with our delicious products," says Chloe Twomey, advertising and promotions manager at BFree Foods. "We first introduced the BFree product line to the U.S. in 2018. The response to our wraps, rolls, pitas, bread loaves and bagels has been overwhelmingly positive and has allowed for our rapid expansion to a growing number of retailers across the country."

The Sweet Potato Wraps, Multigrain Wraps and Quinoa & Chia Wraps will be available in the tortilla aisle in 1,800 Walmart stores, and the new Sweet Wrap will be available in 1,400 Walmart stores. Each package contains six wraps and has an SRP of $4.98. For more information, please visit BFreeFoods.com.

About BFree Foods

BFree exists to inspire a lifestyle that helps you live well and feel great. Passionately dedicated to providing exceptional taste, nutrition and performance, BFree's wraps, rolls, pitas, bread loaves and bagels are made from only the highest-quality natural and premium ingredients. BFree products help you live free from allergens, gluten, wheat, dairy, egg, nuts and soy, and are also vegan-friendly, low-fat, non-GMO and high-fiber. For additional information, visit BFreeFoods.com or find the brand on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Press Contact:

Danielle Caldwell

Crier Communications

310-274-1072

229216@email4pr.com

SOURCE BFree Foods