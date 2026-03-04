BFree Foods Announces "Pitas for the People": A 10,000-Pitas Pledge to End Dining Exclusion

NORRISTOWN, Pa., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BFree Foods, a global pioneer in gluten-free bakery, announced the launch of "Pitas for the People." This nationwide initiative will donate 10,000 gluten-free pitas to restaurants, workplaces, and community programs in the United States of America to ensure no one is left off the menu due to dietary restrictions.

Soft, gluten-free BFree pitas are perfect for everyday meals without compromise Pita for the People logo representing fresh, accessible, and community-driven pita made for everyone at the table.

In an era where communal dining is more valued than ever, research indicates that the "exclusion anxiety" felt by gluten-free consumers remains a significant barrier to social connection and eating out. BFree is bridging this gap by providing high-quality, gluten-free pita options to the places where people gather most.

"Food is the universal language of connection, yet millions of gluten-free consumers are still forced to 'sit out' of the conversation because of a lack of safe options," said Alex Murphy, CEO of BFree. "'Pitas for the People' isn't just a donation—it's a challenge to the industry. We're providing the tools to make every table truly inclusive, one pita at a time."

How "Pitas for the People" Works

BFree is inviting nominations from all organizations to receive a share of the 10,000-pitas pledge including:

Restaurants: To pilot or expand allergen-friendly menu items without the overhead of sourcing new specialty suppliers.

Workplaces: To ensure corporate catering and team lunches are inclusive of all employees' needs.

Community Programs: To provide premium, nourishing gluten-free options for food pantries and local nutrition initiatives.

BFree Stone Baked Pitas are the perfect gluten-free, safe-dining solution for those with autoimmune diseases like Celiac or Hashimoto's Disease, gluten sensitivities and intolerances and wheat allergies.

Nomination Process:

Partners can nominate their organization or a local favorite by visiting the following address: kickofflabs.com/giveaway/us-pita-people . Applications are open until the 10,000-pitas goal is reached.

About BFree Foods

BFree Foods is home to the world's largest dedicated gluten-free flatbread line and is recognized globally for its innovative range of bakery products that are free of gluten, wheat, and dairy. From award winning wraps and pitas to rolls and breads, BFree offers satisfying options that never compromise on taste or texture. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to delicious and safe food, all BFree products are certified gluten-free, wheat- free, and dairy-free. Learn more at www.bfreefoods.com.

