BFree Gluten-Free Breads Available at Sprouts Farmers Market

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BFree Foods , leader in all things gluten-free, today announces that Sprouts Farmers Market will offer five of its nutritious products starting this month: High Protein Carb Friendly Wraps, White Demi Baguettes , Wholegrain Pita Breads , Sweet Potato Wraps , and, a Sprouts' exclusive, Pita Pockets.

The High Protein Carb Friendly Wraps are keto-certified and delicious, with 12g protein and only 4g carbs per serving. The Pita Pockets are the ideal edible pouches to hold all your favorite ingredients. Each Bake-at-Home Demi Baguette is made bakery-fresh for home-bake convenience from buckwheat and sourdough with 5g protein, 9g fiber, 281 calories and 3g fat. Perfect for toasted sandwiches, the Wholegrain Pita Breads are kneaded with a variety of wholegrain flours, individually hand-stretched and baked in a wood-fired oven. One pita contains 3g protein, 5g fiber, 118 calories and 2g fat. The Sweet Potato Wraps, made from ground sweet potato flour and only 90 calories each with 3g protein, 6g fiber and 1g fat, are a healthy and wholesome alternative to traditional, less-nutritious options.

All five products, like all BFree products, do not contain gluten, wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts or soy, making the entire line free from all major allergens—and completely vegan. They are made from wholesome non-GMO ingredients and with no added sugar, providing great taste and nutrition without compromise.

The White Demi Baguettes contain two pieces per package, the Wholegrain Pita Breads come with four pitas, while the Sweet Potato Wraps, High Protein Wraps and Pita Pockets include six pieces per package for an SRP of $7.99, $6.99, $6.99, $6.99, and $6.99 respectively. For more information, visit BFreeFoods.com and visit Sprouts.com for a store locator.

About BFree Foods

BFree exists to inspire a lifestyle that helps you live well and feel great. Passionately dedicated to providing exceptional taste, nutrition and performance, BFree's wraps, rolls, pitas, bread loaves and bagels are made from only the highest-quality natural and premium ingredients. BFree products help you live free from allergens, gluten, wheat, dairy, egg, nuts and soy, and are also vegan-friendly, low-fat, non-GMO and high-fiber. For additional information, visit BFreeFoods.com or find the brand on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

