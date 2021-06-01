BFree Introduces First-Ever Avocado Wrap Now Available at Publix

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BFree Foods rolls out Avocado Wraps, now available in the deli section at Publix grocery stores across the Southeastern U.S. The first of its kind in the U.S. market, the Avocado Wraps are light, super-soft and flavorful and perfect for all kinds of healthy fillings and toppings. Since its brand launch in 2011, BFree has been on a mission to offer a wide variety of delicious, free-from baked goods, and the Avocado Wraps are the latest addition to its popular lineup of versatile celiac and vegan-friendly products.

Made from avocados, BFree's Avocado Wraps are high in fiber, provide a natural source of protein, calcium and amino acids and are completely gluten and dairy-free. At only 100 calories per wrap and without any refined sugar, they are a nutritious option that doesn't sacrifice taste or quality.

"Today's consumers want healthy food that also tastes great," says Chloe Twomey, advertising and promotions manager at BFree Foods. "We're so proud to be the first brand bringing avocado-based wraps to the table, especially with a partner like Publix. They're unlike anything else on the market, and we know our customers will have fun creating meals and snacks with them."

Each package contains five Avocado Wraps and has an SRP of $5.99. For more information, visit BFreeFoods.com.

About BFree Foods

BFree exists to inspire a lifestyle that helps you live well and feel great. Passionately dedicated to providing exceptional taste, nutrition and performance, BFree's wraps, rolls, pitas, bread loaves and bagels are made from only the highest-quality natural and premium ingredients. BFree products help you live free from allergens, gluten, wheat, dairy, egg, nuts and soy, and are also vegan-friendly, low-fat, non-GMO and high-fiber. For additional information, visit BFreeFoods.com or find the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Danielle Caldwell

Crier Communications

[email protected]

310.274.1072 x 214

SOURCE BFree Foods