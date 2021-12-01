BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market to grow by USD 326.61 mn from 2021 to 2026| Evolving Opportunities with 8x8 Inc. & Cisco Systems Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The BFSI contact center analytics market covers the following areas:

The BFSI contact center analytics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The BFSI contact center analytics market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market - Driver

There is an increased need to improve customer relationship management for effective revenue generation. It is important for organizations to maintain a relationship with customers for effective revenue generation. Improving the relationship with customers also helps enterprises in gaining a larger market share and expand their customer base. Enterprises can deploy a contact center to market their products, sell their products, and solve customer queries about a BFSI product, which, in turn, will help them improve their customer relationship management. Hence, this will help in driving demand in the global BFSI contact center analytics market during the forecast period.

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market - Challenge

There have been rising data privacy and security concerns in the market in focus. Data security and privacy issues pose a serious challenge to any kind of IT deployment that consumes enterprise data as a part of its value chain. One of the top concerns for the global BFSI contact center analytics market is data security and privacy. Any mismanagement may lead to the creation of security loopholes that hackers can exploit to compromise the entire organization. This poses a significant challenge in the market in focus.

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market -Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market by Deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The BFSI contact center analytics market share growth by the cloud-based deployment model segment will be significant for revenue generation. The cloud-based deployment model has been growing in the BFSI sector over the last five years because it provides scalability and flexibility to the contact center by creating an integrated, automated, secure, and well-managed computing environment in a cost-effective manner.

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 326.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Genpact Ltd., Mitel Networks Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Verint Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio