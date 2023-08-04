BFSI Security Market to grow by USD 36,747.11 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in cyber data breaches to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 36,747.11 million, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing number of cyber threats and security breaches targeting financial institutions in the region has increased the demand for security solutions. The US plays a key role in the market with its advanced technological infrastructure and strong regulatory framework. Additionally, government initiatives for more efficient security solutions have contributed to the strong growth of the BFSI security market in the region. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global BFSI Security Market

Companies Landscape

The BFSI security market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

The rise in cyber data breaches is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the increasing number of cyber data breaches, especially in the financial services industry, which is more vulnerable to cyberattacks than other industries. With advances in technology and the shift to digital platforms, the threat of cyberattacks is becoming more and more common. In addition, the expanding economies of developing countries also provide an opportunity for BFSI Security to expand its offerings, as increasing internet penetration drives the growth of connected devices and demand for secure payment gateways. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The huge cost of implementation of technological securities is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Technological advances have transformed the BFSI industry but also introduced new security risks. Financial institutions invest heavily in advanced security solutions to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access. However, this implementation comes at a significant cost due to the highly regulated environment and the need for robust security measures. In addition, regular updates, and investments in advanced technology are essential to combat new hacking techniques, increasing the overall cost of implementation. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in the adoption of the Internet in the BFSI sector is a major trend in the market. This is due to the widespread adoption of security products like intrusion detection, surveillance cameras, and firewalls, which ensure secure financial transactions. Furthermore, these advancements create promising opportunities for market growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors. However, as most BFSI security firms are third-party service providers, concerns about data management and potential security breaches. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The BFSI security market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Canon Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Securonix, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and Seico Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by delivery mode (service and solution), type (physical security and cyber security), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the service segment will be significant during the forecast period. The BFSI area of services covers a wide range of products that help detect, prevent, and mitigate security risks and threats. These services enable banks and insurers to make informed decisions about security investments and ensure compliance with industry regulations. Additionally, outsourcing security operations to MSSP allows the financial organization to focus on its core competencies while ensuring continuous protection against evolving threats. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

BFSI Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36,747.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Canon Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Securonix, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and Seico Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

