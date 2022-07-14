BFY Media Premieres Battle of the Brands Show to Promote and Grow Next Great Global Better-For-You Brands

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better For You (BFY) Media , the media network for global wellness, health, and food, has selected 16 better-for-you consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to maximize their exposure with the announcement of the new reality show Battle of the Brands .

The show features some of the most promising food and beverage brands in the U.S., their social media followers who love them, and the chance to advance and get funding from industry-leading investors. The Next Unicorn Media Group , a consultative marketing/multi-media firm that helps high-growth start-ups accelerate their capital raises while getting them the exposure they deserve, is co-executive producing the production.

"Battle of the Brands is the ultimate 'snackdown' and supercharges brands' exposure, growth, and engagement with consumers," says BFY Media Founder and Executive Producer Peter Groverman. "Our network of advisors and investors are highly skilled at discovering the best brands to showcase, creating original episodic entertaining content that allows each company to shine a light on their innovative strategies, products, and go-to-market strategies."

Battle of the Brands pits two brands against each other during two-minute audition trailers in the same "weight class," aligned by key characteristics like sales data, founding story, or social audience size. Each week, competing brands' fanbases can cast their votes for the chance to win a free year's supply of their favorite snack brand.

The brand that receives the most votes wins the right to appear in a full episode on Season 1 of Behind the Wrapper, BFY Media's how-it's-made program hosted by Food Network and Nickelodeon producer/host Marc Summers. Behind the Wrapper will air as full episodes hosted by celebrity guests. In addition to being showcased, brands will earn a chance to secure funding from investors and global distribution.

"Our team of better-for-you experts has curated some amazing food and beverage brands for our first season," says Mike Gelinas from The Next Unicorn Media Group. "Battle of the Brands is the ultimate 'snackdown,' and viewers should expect a uniquely engaging and educational experience."

Brands were scouted and filmed at the Natural Food Products Expo West trade show. The first battle Mid-Day Squares ( watch trailer here ) vs. Lemon Perfect ( watch trailer here ), is already underway. The remaining first-round episodes feature the following matchups:

BFY Media will continue to curate the next great products for Battle of the Brands at the world's most important food and beverage trade shows and events. To be considered for Battle of the Brands, fill out the form here .

About BFY Media:

The Better for You (BFY) Media network covers the global wellness market for global-minded, socially-conscious, and forward-thinking consumers. BFY Media produces multi-channel programming and content from original productions, licensed final series and materials, and curated wellness industry media sources, providing data-driven, in-depth educational entertainment that leaves everyone feeling good. For more, visit betterforyoumedia.com.

