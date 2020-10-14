BG Capital Group Launches Unique Lifestyle and Entrepreneurship Publication, BG Life Magazine
Oct 14, 2020, 09:20 ET
PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BG Capital Group has announced the launch of BG Life Magazine, a world-wide quarterly Lifestyle and Entrepreneurship publication for its high net worth clientele and BG Signature family of companies.
Showcasing "curated content for inspired entrepreneurs," the sleekly designed platform was created by publishing veteran JDMedia, Inc. to feature customized editorial on innovations and trends in business, travel, technology and philanthropy that complement the BG brand.
"We are extremely proud to launch this exciting new platform that will not only showcase our family of companies and interests around the world, but will also greatly enhance entrepreneurship worldwide," said BG Capital Group Chairman Bobby Genovese.
"BG Life Magazine will reflect our curiosity and enthusiasm for all that is new and evolving, and for the talented people who drive those innovations."
For updates follow us on Instagram: #bobby_genovese_
About BG Capital Group
With more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions Genovese's BG Capital Group is based in the Bahamas with associate management offices in Fort Lauderdale, Barbados, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver.
About BG Signature
BG Signature was created to represent and oversee Genovese's portfolio of private estates, yachts and equestrian centers located throughout the world, including his flagship BG Ocala Ranch. Today the collection has expanded to include Genovese's passion for land preservation with a variety of outdoor wildlife and recreation venues, facilities and restaurants, which are all managed and operated under the BG Signature umbrella.
Contact:
JDMEDIA
[email protected]
SOURCE BG Capital Group