BG Capital Group Launches Unique Lifestyle and Entrepreneurship Publication, BG Life Magazine

"We are extremely proud to launch this exciting new platform that will not only showcase our family of companies and interests around the world, but will also greatly enhance entrepreneurship worldwide," said BG Capital Group Chairman Bobby Genovese.

"BG Life Magazine will reflect our curiosity and enthusiasm for all that is new and evolving, and for the talented people who drive those innovations."

About BG Capital Group

With more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions Genovese's BG Capital Group is based in the Bahamas with associate management offices in Fort Lauderdale, Barbados, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver.

About BG Signature

BG Signature was created to represent and oversee Genovese's portfolio of private estates, yachts and equestrian centers located throughout the world, including his flagship BG Ocala Ranch. Today the collection has expanded to include Genovese's passion for land preservation with a variety of outdoor wildlife and recreation venues, facilities and restaurants, which are all managed and operated under the BG Signature umbrella.

