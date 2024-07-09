B&G FOODS INTRODUCES THE B&G® PICKLEBALL BAG IN COLLABORATION WITH NYC DESIGNER, MADE BY ALEX

The authority in all things pickle created the summer's must-have pickleball bag with an NYC leather legend

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&G Foods, in collaboration with Made by Alex, announced today the exciting launch of the B&G® Pickleball Bag x Made by Alex, a pickleball bag designed for handbag, pickle and pickleball enthusiasts alike. The B&G® brand, originally known as Bloch & Guggenheimer®, originated in the streets of New York City in 1889, and its pickles, peppers, relishes, olives, sauerkraut and other specialty items have set the standard for New York taste for more than 135 years.

Made in New York City, where the iconic B&G® brand originated, the B&G® Pickleball Bag x Made by Alex will be the ultimate summer must-have. As pickleball's popularity continues to rise, B&G Foods saw an opportunity to blend the obsession with pickle culture with the craftsmanship of one of New York's top local designers, Made by Alex. The result is a strikingly innovative accessory that seamlessly merges the worlds of pickles, pickleball, and high fashion.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the B&G® Pickleball Bag x Made by Alex is ideal for hitting the courts or stepping out for a day of leisure, embodying both durability and unparalleled style. Made with Italian leather and a chenille-branded patch, the B&G® Pickleball Bag x Made by Alex, can hold two pickleball paddles and two pickleballs.

"The B&G® brand has been a staple in New Yorkers' households for over 135 years," said Frank Rinaldi, Sr. Director, Marketing & Sales Strategy at B&G Foods. "We wanted to get in touch with our Manhattan roots to create something fun and trendy, while still staying true to what we know at heart: pickles. Made by Alex brought the vision to life, and we can't wait to see the bag taking over pickleball courts this summer. "

"We are excited to make an official pickleball bag inspired by a legendary pickle brand," said Alex Dabagh, Founder of Made by Alex. "We know combining the heritage of the B&G® brand and our history of making bags in New York City will make this bag the must-have for the summer."

As collaborations between handbags and food brands continue to captivate audiences worldwide, the partnership between the B&G® brand and Made by Alex taps into three passionate demographics, handbag, pickle and pickleball fans alike, heralding a future where functional accessories seamlessly integrate with both culinary and sport culture.

The B&G® Pickleball Bag x Made by Alex is available for sale for $250 on Made by Alex. For more information and to purchase the B&G® x Made by Alex Pickleball Bag, go to https://madebyalexnyc.com/collections/athletics/products/pickleball-bag.

About B&G Foods :

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell, and distribute high-quality, branded, shelf-stable frozen foods across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About Made by Alex :

Made by Alex, created by Alex Dabagh, is a second-generation handbag manufacturer based in New York City. Made by Alex is part of Park Avenue International, a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. It is one of the last and largest operating leather goods factories in the heart of the Garment District that manufactures artisan-quality services and production, including handbags. Alex also created ANYBAG, which has diverted almost a million bags from reaching our landfills and waterways into fashionable hand-woven handbags.

