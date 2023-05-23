BG Networks Announces Launch of CRATE Remote Penetration Testing Platform for Automotive ECUs

Access securely connected ECUs from anywhere in the world for development, validation, and lifecycle management.

WESTON, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BG Networks has unveiled its groundbreaking CRATE™ (Collaborative Remote Automated Test Environment) platform for remote penetration testing. Revolutionizing the testing and monitoring of automotive ECUs, CRATE allows product security professionals to securely access ECUs from anywhere across the globe. By linking remote penetration testing expertise with centrally located ECUs, CRATE accelerates time to market while reducing costs.

With fewer ECUs required for testing, global experts can conduct tests around the clock without the need for shipping physical devices. CRATE's remote access and test automation capabilities facilitate ECU security efforts earlier in the design and validation process, enabling suppliers to "Shift Left" their device security efforts. By more efficiently connecting ECUs under test to security expertise, regardless of location, CRATE becomes an effective way to address the cyber security skill gap which is a key obstacle to the implementation of security across all vulnerable devices.  Moreover, CRATE paves the way for enhanced monitoring, reporting, and management of vulnerabilities, from the design phase through to the end of a product's life cycle.

According to Bryan Short, President of BG Networks, "The innovative CRATE platform not only streamlines the ECU testing process but also aligns with the critical requirements of ISO SAE 21434 compliance". This international standard emphasizes robust cybersecurity measures for road vehicles, ensuring that automotive systems remain secure throughout their life cycle. BG Networks' comprehensive device security automation tools and services, leveraging the CRATE platform, empower manufacturers to effectively meet these stringent cybersecurity standards. By incorporating CRATE into their development and validation processes, companies can proactively address potential vulnerabilities, minimize risks, and deliver secure, cutting-edge automotive solutions.

About BG Networks

BG Networks equips embedded engineers with user-friendly software automation tools and services, enabling them to swiftly incorporate customized cybersecurity measures for their devices. By adhering to NIST guidelines and key automotive regulations such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UN R155, BG Networks instills confidence in the proper implementation of cybersecurity. Catering to engineers in the automotive, military, medical, and industrial sectors, BG Networks is a pioneer in IoT security automation.

On March 14th of this year, BG Networks announced a $4.5M Funding round led by Boston Seed Capital to Drive Growth in Automotive Cybersecurity. Additional investors include Ray Stata, a founder of Analog Devices, Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, Permit Ventures, Joint Effects, and Sand Hill Angels.

Established in 2020 by Colin Duggan, an experienced semiconductor business executive, Roman Lysecky, Professor Emeritus at the University of Arizona, and Jerzy Rozenblit, Distinguished Professor at the University of Arizona, BG Networks is driven by the mission to eliminate any obstacles in implementing embedded cybersecurity efficiently, effortlessly, and accurately.

For more information, please visit www.bgnetworks.com.

