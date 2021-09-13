BG (ret.) Loree Sutton, M.D. Appointed CEO of Veteran Services USA

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials with Veteran Services USA, a Miami and New York City-based organization, announced today the appointment of BG (ret.) Loree Sutton, M.D. to the post of Chief Executive Officer to lead VSUSA forward in the design and delivery of innovative clinical, community and peer-powered services for Veterans across the country. As part of its goal for Veteran programming, VSUSA recently completed the $225 million purchase of ten properties in 13 states totaling more than 1.6 million square feet. The company intends to redesign and convert many of these vacant or formerly closed hotels into a mixed-use portfolio that will be the sites of VSUSA programs, including provision of affordable residential housing for senior Veterans living on a fixed income, senior daytime care activities provided through SarahCare, and a universe of programs and services to empower Veterans in attaining their life goals and continuing to serve their communities.

"Having devoted nearly 40 years of service & leadership to our Nation and, most recently, in New York City as founding Commissioner, Department of Veterans' Services, I am honored to accept the Chief Executive Officer role at VSUSA during this incredible period of growth and innovation, serving Veterans of all generations and their loved ones across the country. Our organization will collaborate and partner at all levels to advance creative, intergenerational programming," said BG (ret.) Loree Sutton, M.D., chief executive officer VSUSA, "and will offer services that create a conduit towards successful life transitions with access to workforce and independent housing, health services and education programs at each location. As a psychiatrist, I am particularly excited to develop our whole health program, bringing long overdue neurobiological interventions forward which have demonstrated extraordinary effectiveness in treating and remitting PTSD symptoms. This is the most important work of my lifetime."

"BG (ret.) Loree Sutton, M.D. is uniquely suited to lead our organization, bringing her lifelong accomplishments that include a Bronze Star for her actions in combat while deployed to Operation Desert Storm and being honored by the National War College as a distinguished graduate," commented Eddie Dovner, principal and co-founder VSUSA. "Her vast skills and insight honed while also commanding the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, TX during the height of Operation Iraqi Freedom hostilities will contribute greatly in delivering specialized programs to improve Veterans' lives. If we didn't have her, we'd need to invent her."

"Our mission to empower Veterans and all who love and care for them will be BG (ret.) Sutton's key area of focus and her decades-long institutional perspective and acumen will be a boon for those participating in our programs. As a faculty member at the Uniformed Services University for the Health Sciences (Department of Psychiatry), White House Fellow at the Office of National Drug Control Policy and founding Director of the Defense Centers of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury, BG (ret.) Sutton, M.D. has designed, created and led pioneering integrative approaches for building resilience, enhancing recovery, and fostering community reintegration." said Charles Everhardt, principal and co-founder VSUSA, "I can think of no one else better suited to lead VSUSA and wish her continued success in achieving our mission."

About Veteran Services USA

Veteran Services USA (VSUSA) empowers Veterans and Seniors by offering services designed to build successful life transitions with access to workforce and independent housing; whole health services; and social service programs in communities across the United States. For transitioning Service Members, Veterans & Families, VSUSA seeks to provide transitional sponsorships featuring innovative training, educational counseling, and career connections through robust public-private partnerships, applying proven community and strength-based approaches to building resilience, treating trauma, and preventing suicide.

About SarahCare®

The Company operates two unique and twenty-four franchised locations in the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs on a daily basis to nursing care and salon services. Those who visit benefit from these services that include specialized dietary menus and engaging social activities allowing them to continue to lead active and enriched lives. SarahCare® operates according to strict Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) standards, which provides accreditation standards for human-services field organizations worldwide.

