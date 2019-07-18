BG Staffing, Inc. to Host Q2 Results Conference Call

PLANO, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE American: BGSF), a growing national provider of professional temporary staffing services, today announced that the Company will report second quarter and six-month results of operations before the market opens on August 7, 2019 and will host an investor conference call the same day at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) to discuss financial results and provide an update on operations.

Conference Call

The Participant Dial-In Number for the conference call is 1-631-891-4304. Participants should dial in to the call at least five minutes before 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on August 7, 2019. The call can also be accessed "live" online at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135060. A replay of the recorded call will be available for 90 days on the Company's website (http://bgstaffing.investorroom.com/). A replay of the call is available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international participants dial 1-412-317-6671) starting August 7, 2019, at 7:30pm ET through August 14, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. Please use PIN Number 10007091.

About BG Staffing, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BG Staffing provides staffing services to a variety of industries through its various divisions. BG Staffing is primarily a professional temporary staffing platform that has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked as the 59th largest U.S. staffing company and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018 by Staffing Industry Analysts. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BG Staffing's portfolio of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit www.bgstaffing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "will," "intends," and "anticipates" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Terri MacInnis, VP of Investor Relations

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

818.379.8500 terri@bibimac.com

