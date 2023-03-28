BGA Life Insurance Services, Inc. Joins LIBRA Insurance Partners

The Southern California-based brokerage general agency is the latest partner to join America's largest independently owned Life Insurance Marketing Organization

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGA Life Insurance Services, Inc. (BGA Insurance), a wholesaling Brokerage General Agency (BGA) with offices in Southern California and licensed insurance agents throughout the U.S., announces its partnership with LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States. Specializing in life insurance, long-term care, disability and annuity products, BGA Insurance is led by founding partners Barry Zimmermann, Shawn Bragdon and Justin Shultz.

"Since the inception of our firm, we have remained steadfast in developing meaningful, long-lasting relationships," said Barry Zimmerman, president and founding partner of BGA Insurance. "In joining LIBRA, we know we've found a partner that not only prioritizes those relationships equally but will also play a key role in supporting our continued growth and success," he continued. "By utilizing all of the resources LIBRA has to offer, we are excited to further elevate our reputation of delivering superior support to the upscale life insurance producer."

After starting their careers on the carrier side of the insurance industry, Zimmerman, Bragdon and Shultz founded BGA Insurance in 2008. Through a shared value of hard work and dedication, the founding partners used their first-hand experience to build and grow the firm. What started as a small group grew considerably, and most notably, in a down market. While facing an uphill battle during difficult economic times, BGA Insurance developed a strong nucleus of dedicated team members who not only persevered but successfully grew it into the firm it is today. Now, BGA Insurance has 3 offices in Southern California with more than 30 employees.

"We are elated to welcome BGA Insurance to the LIBRA family as their team fits perfectly into our 'strength of many, power of one' culture," said William (Bill) Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, president and CEO of LIBRA. "We have been extremely impressed with the firm's history of perseverance, success, and tireless effort to uphold its outstanding reputation and we look forward to helping them drive growth and expand their resources."

Through its partnership with LIBRA, BGA Insurance has direct access to several proprietary and advanced planning tools and benefits, including:

established relationships with an expanded lineup of affiliated carriers and reinsurers

dedicated underwriting and new business teams

case design resources and direct access to high-level contacts to facilitate the processing of complex cases

a dedicated medical director

product white papers and benchmarking tools

a streamlined quick quoting and informal processing platform

proprietary underwriting platforms

About Barry Zimmermann

With nearly three decades of industry experience, Barry Zimmermann is the president of BGA Insurance, where he's used his passion for the life insurance industry along with his personal values to help grow the business into a successful BGA. Prior to co-founding his firm, Zimmermann was recruited by another BGA where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations, hiring and training key employees. Under his leadership, sales increased dramatically and the BGA grew at a rapid pace. Before that, Zimmermann began his insurance career conducting retail seminars on estate and financial planning, where he quickly developed great relationships with both clients and carriers. He is a member of AALU, NAILBA and sits on NAIFA's Orange County Board of Directors, past Commissioner for AYSO and a member of Legatus.

About BGA Insurance

BGA Life Insurance Services, Inc. (BGA Insurance), a wholesaling Brokerage General Agency (BGA) with offices in Southern California and licensed insurance agents throughout the U.S. BGA Insurance specializes in life insurance, long-term care, disability and annuity products. Founding partners Barry Zimmermann, Shawn Bragdon and Justin Shultz created the firm after each gaining experience on the carrier side and bring their firsthand knowledge to better serve upscale life insurance producers. For more information about BGA Insurance, visit www.BGAInsurance.com.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

