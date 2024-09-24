BGaming's Sweepstakes Games Now Available on Casinowebscripts' Platform

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casinowebscripts, a leading provider of iGaming solutions, is excited to announce a new collaboration with BGaming, a well-established developer of innovative casino games. This partnership will integrate BGaming's popular game collection into Casinowebscripts' growing Social Sweepstakes platform, providing players with a wider variety of engaging games.

Through this collaboration, several of BGaming's standout titles, including Gemhalla, Wild West Trueways, and Alien Fruits 2 have been optimized for Social Sweepstakes play and are now available on Casinowebscripts' platform.

A Modernized Lobby for a Tailored Player Experience

Players can now access BGaming's extensive portfolio through Casinowebscripts' recently upgraded game lobby, designed to enhance the user experience. The modernized interface allows players to search and filter games by specific features, themes, or game types, for a seamless and personalized gaming journey. The new lobby makes it easier than ever to find the perfect match for players who expect to find particular gameplay mechanics or a specific theme.

Full Integration with Casinowebscripts' Advanced Features

BGaming's games have been integrated with the advanced functionalities that Casinowebscripts' platform offers. Players can enjoy BGaming's titles while utilizing Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins, the virtual currencies central to the Sweepstakes experience. The games are also compatible with the platform's VIP leveling system, which rewards player engagement with exclusive benefits and bonuses.

Additionally, these new games support Multiplayer contests, which allow players to compete against one another for extra rewards, in an effort to enhance the social and competitive elements of Sweepstakes gameplay.

A Significant Step Forward for Sweepstakes Gaming

This partnership represents a key development for Casinowebscripts as it continues to expand its product lineup within the Sweepstakes casino market.

"We are delighted to integrate BGaming's highly regarded game portfolio into our platform," said Oscar Stevens, Business Development Manager at Casinowebscripts. "Their games align perfectly with our vision for delivering an exceptional player experience, and we're confident that this collaboration will bring tremendous value to our platform and our users."

About Casinowebscripts

Casinowebscripts is a global leader in iGaming technology, specializing in the development of customizable online gaming platforms. With a strong focus on flexibility and cutting-edge innovation, the company offers premium gaming solutions, with more than 220 in-house sweepstakes casino games and collaborations with top iGaming sweepstakes providers. Casinowebscripts' Sweepstakes platform is well-regarded for its unique mix of sweepstakes gaming, player rewards, and state-of-the-art technology.

About BGaming

BGaming is a fast-growing iGaming content provider converting gambling into gaming. Thanks to an expert team and a player-driven approach, the studio creates innovative and engaging products featured on reputable platforms and 1,600+ online casinos worldwide. BGaming is the world's first to support cryptocurrencies and offer Provably Fair games. Today the brand's portfolio includes 150+ products with HD graphics and a clear user interface for every device. The studio is also known for its brand exclusives created in partnerships with leading operators in the industry.

For more information on this partnership and the games available, please visit CasinoWebScripts' website.

Contact:

Oscar Stevens

Business Development Manager

CasinoWebScripts

[email protected]

+40373782456

https://www.casinowebscripts.com/

SOURCE CasinoWebScripts