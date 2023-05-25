BGC Completes Offering of $350.0 Million of 8.000% Senior Notes

News provided by

BGC Partners, Inc.

25 May, 2023, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) ("BGC" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.000% senior notes (the "notes") on May 25, 2023.

The notes are general senior unsecured obligations of BGC. The notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 8.000% per annum, on each May 25 and November 25, beginning on November 25, 2023, and will mature on May 25, 2028. BGC intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash on hand and the proceeds of other indebtedness, if any, to repurchase, redeem and/or repay at maturity its $450.0 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2023, including to pay any applicable redemption premium.

The notes were offered and sold in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. This notice is issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K. 

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen 
+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:

Jason Chryssicas 
+1 212-610-2426 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/136112/bgc_partners_inc_logo.jpg 

SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.

Also from this source

BGC Completes Offering of $350.0 Million of 8.000% Senior Notes

BGC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $350 MILLION OF 8.000% SENIOR NOTES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.