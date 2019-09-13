BGC Partners' & Cantor Fitzgerald's Charity Day Drives Impact & Inspires Unity

BGC Charity Day was held in BGC offices across the globe including London, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and other locations. In New York, BGC traders were joined by ambassadors including Cindy Crawford, Tony Blair, Rachael Ray, Henrik Lundqvist, John Slattery, Spencer Dinwiddle and many others, while colleagues in London partnered with His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Damian Lewis, Kit Harrington, Cheryl Cole, Common and many more.

"Charity Day is the positive and enduring legacy for those we lost on September 11th," said Edie Lutnick, President and Co-Founder of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. "Assisting charities around the globe allows us to honor those we lost by giving back in an uplifting way."

Every year since 2002, Charity Day has opened trading floors and invited esteemed guests representing participating charities to join licensed brokers in conducting transactions with clients. One hundred percent of global revenue from Charity Day is distributed to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and helps charities around the world further their mission. The organization, which has raised approximately $336 million globally since its inception, was created to commemorate the 658 Cantor employees and 61 Eurobrokers employees lost in the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.

"Transforming 9/11 into a day that focuses on hope and doing good for others is very fulfilling. Charity Day enables us to create a lasting impact locally and globally," said Shaun D. Lynn, President of BGC Partners. "We are grateful to the luminaries from the worlds of sports, entertainment and government for their enduring enthusiasm and support."

This year's ambassadors representing participating charities joined licensed brokers on the trading floors to conduct transactions with clients: Cindy Crawford, Model (Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund);Tony Blair, Prime Minister (Tony Blair Institute for Global Change); Victor Cruz, NFL (Victor Cruz Foundation); Henrik Lundqvist, NHL (Henrik Lundqvist Foundation); Shannon Elizabeth, Actress (Shannon Elizabeth Foundation); Rachael Ray, Celebrity Chef (Pink Lotus Foundation); David Costabile, Actor (52nd Street Project); Billy Crudup, Actor (52nd Street Project); John Slattery, Actor (Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation); Spencer Dinwiddle, NBA (Dinwiddle Family Foundation); Catriona Gray, Miss Universe (SmileTrain); Chelsie Kryst, Miss USA (SmileTrain); Dr. Ruth, Sex Therapist (Museum of Jewish Heritage); Brooks Nader, Model (City Harvest); Carol Alt, Model (Shelter Chic); Victor Olapido, NBA Player (Sterling Basketball Scholarship Fund).

To make a donation to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, please call (212) 829-4770 or visit www.cantorrelief.org .

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

About Charity Day and the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund:

Every year, BGC Partners and Cantor Fitzgerald, in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, commemorate our 658 Cantor and 61 Eurobrokers employees who perished on September 11, 2001 by distributing 100% of our global revenues on Charity Day to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and dozens of charities around the world. The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund initially created to assist families of Cantor employees who were lost on 9/11, has since broadened its mission to provide aid to victims of natural disasters, emergencies, direct service charities and wounded members of the military. Edie Lutnick is the President and Co-Founder of The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund.

Charity Day is our way of turning a tragic day into one that is positive and uplifting by helping others. We invite celebrity guests who represent participating charities into our offices to conduct trades with licensed brokers and their clients. To date, Charity Day has raised approximately $159 million for charitable causes around the world, and since its inception, the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund has raised and distributed over $336 million. For information about the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, please visit www.cantorrelief.org.

For information about charities around the world that participate in BGC's Charity Day, please visit: http://www.bgccharityday.com/

