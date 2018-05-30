BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Space for the annual meeting is limited. Therefore, admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Each stockholder will need to present a valid government issued photo identification (driver's license or passport) plus one of the following to gain admittance:

Proof of stock ownership by way of a Stockholder's Annual Meeting Proxy Card or a copy thereof; or

Beneficial stockholders (individuals who have shares held through a broker, bank, trustee or other nominee) will need to bring proof of such beneficial ownership as of April 24, 2018, the record date, such as their most recent account statement reflecting stock ownership prior to April 24, 2018, copy of the voting instruction card provided by their broker, bank, trustee or other nominee or similar evidence of stock ownership.

A live audio webcast of the event will start at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET and is expected to last approximately one hour. It will also be available via the following site:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com

The webcast archive will be available for 365 days, beginning June 20, 2018.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including FENICS, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and FENICS Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, FENICS, FENICS Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC offers Real Estate Services through its publicly traded subsidiary Newmark. Investor/owner services and products include capital markets (including investment sales), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting and, under trademarks and names like Newmark Knight Frank and Berkeley Point, government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Newmark's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: NMRK). Newmark, and Berkeley Point are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC Partners and Newmark

Statements in this document regarding BGC and Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC and Newmark undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's and Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

