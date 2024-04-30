BGC Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BGC Declares Quarterly Dividend of 2 Cents

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 AM ET Today

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

A complete financial results press release, including information about today's conference call and BGC's most recent dividend declaration, is available at http://ir.bgcg.com/, along with BGC's earnings presentation and supplemental financial tables.

About BGC Group, Inc.

BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) is a leading global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC's clients are many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms.

BGC and leading global investment banks and market making firms have partnered to create FMX, part of the BGC Group of companies, which includes a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, spot foreign exchange platform and the world's fastest growing U.S. cash treasuries platform.

For more information about BGC, please visit www.bgcg.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Erica Chase

+1 212-610-2419

Investor Contact:

Jason Chryssicas

+1 212-610-2426

