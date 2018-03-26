BGC's Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites

Amerex Senior Vice President John Bolton commented: "We are honored to be selected by Marriott to assist in managing their complex energy portfolio with a strategic approach to a multitude of contracts spanning all deregulated energy markets."

Based in Houston, Amerex is the retail energy consulting division of Amerex Brokers, LLC, which provides over-the-counter wholesale energy brokerage in electricity, natural gas, emission credits and allowances, renewable energy credits and energy data markets.

"Marriott was looking for an experienced partner that offered both routine access to the most senior staff and a flexible, customized approach. We conducted a rigorous search from among the nation's top providers of energy procurement services and we are satisfied we made the right choice in going with Amerex," said Marriott's Director of Energy Supply Dennis Moran.

About Amerex Energy Services:

Amerex Energy Services is a leading energy consulting firm that advises commercial, industrial, governmental and institutional entities in developing and implementing energy management and sustainability strategies. With 40 years of wholesale and 14 years of retail energy experience, Amerex offers exceptional market intelligence and depth of experience in providing comprehensive energy price risk management services. Amerex Energy Services is the retail consulting division of Amerex Brokers LLC, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. You can learn more about Amerex Energy Services and the BGC family of companies at www.amerexenergyservices.com.



About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. The Company's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, insurance brokerage, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including FENICS, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and FENICS Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets.

Real Estate Services are offered through its publicly traded subsidiary Newmark Group, Inc., which has common stock trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: NMRK).

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow the Company at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners and/or https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners.

About Marriott International Company:

Marriott International Company is a global lodging company with more than 3,700 properties in 73 countries and territories (NASDAQ symbol: "MAR"). See https://hotel-development.marriott.com/brands-dashboard/ for more information.

