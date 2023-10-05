BGC's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Announcement to Be Issued Prior to Market Open on Monday, October 30, 2023

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, October 30, 2023, which will be accessible at http://ir.bgcg.com.

BGC will host a conference call on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET for investors.

WHO: BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) WHAT: Third Quarter 2023 financial results conference call WHEN: Monday, October 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.bgcg.com

Participants may join the webcast by accessing the link at http://ir.bgcg.com or directly at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/bgc20231030. Participants can also pre-register for the conference call and view a webcast replay using these links.

Alternatively, participants may dial-in using the following information and be answered by an operator or use the Call me™ link below for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be active beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET.

LIVE CALL:

U.S. Dial In: 1-877-407-0312 International Dial In: 1-201-389-0899 Call me™ Link: BGC Q3 2023 Earnings Call

About BGC Group, Inc.

BGC Group, Inc. ("BGC") is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC, through its affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income (Rates and Credit), Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping, and Futures. BGC, through its affiliates, also provides a broad range of services, including: trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through its brands, including Fenics®, FMX™, FMX Futures Exchange™, Fenics Markets Xchange™, Fenics Digital™, Fenics UST™, Fenics FX™, Fenics Repo™, Fenics Direct™, Fenics MID™, Fenics Market Data™, Fenics GO™, Fenics PortfolioMatch™, BGC®, BGC Trader™, kACE2™, and Lucera®, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics across a broad range of financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Group, BGC Partners, BGC Trader, GFI, GFI Ginga, CreditMatch, Fenics, Fenics.com, FMX, Sunrise Brokers, Poten & Partners, RP Martin, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, Caventor, LumeMarkets and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGC". BGC is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcg.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcgroupinc, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc_group and/or http://ir.bgcg.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:

Jason Chryssicas

+1 212-610-2426

