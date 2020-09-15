BGG Announces Cognitive Clinical Trial on Synergistic Formula Containing TheraPrimE® Tocotrienols and AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) announces that a new clinical trial1 was successfully completed and published on a synergistic combination of TheraPrimE® Palm Tocotrienols and AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin showing cognitive improvements in subjects with age-related memory decline. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was done on 44 subjects over 12 weeks using a combination of 50mg of TheraPrimE® Palm Tocotrienols and 9mg of AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin. Statistically significant results versus placebo were found using the Cognitrax cognitive test to measure composite memory domain as well as by subjective user evaluation.

AstaZine® from Natural Astaxanthin TheraPrimE® Tocotrienols from Palm Oil

Lead author Takahiro Sekikawa, PhD, commented, "Previous research has established synergistic antioxidant performance of a Tocotrienol + Astaxanthin blend, with the results for this combination performing significantly better in neutralizing reactive oxygen species than either product alone. This is due to the hydrogen bonding and intermolecular interactions between the two compounds. We're extremely pleased to see this synergistic effect manifest in improved cognitive performance in subjects experiencing age-related forgetfulness."

BGG is currently the second largest producer of Natural Astaxanthin, and recently announced plans to double capacity to become the world's largest. In addition, BGG is the only Tocotrienol supplier to produce Tocotrienols from all three commercial sources – Rice, Annatto and Palm. "As the market looks for alternative sources due to sustainability issues with Tocotrienols sourced from Palm, we're finding much higher interest levels in our Rice and Annatto products," said Yanmei Li, PhD, BGG's Global Chief Scientific Officer. "Rice Tocotrienols have become the 'Go-To Option' for brands focusing on cardiovascular health due to the outstanding research in that area. In addition, Annatto Tocotrienols have been the primary focus for Tocotrienol research in humans over the last five years, so many brands are gravitating in that direction."

Sekikawa, T., Kizawa, Y., Li, Y., Takara, T. "Cognitive function improvement with astaxanthin and tocotrienol intake: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study." Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition 19 June 2020 1-10.

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

Further Information on BGG: www.bggworld.com

Press Contact: Christian Artaria, CEO BGG Europe and Global Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]mail4pr.com, 808-345-7711

SOURCE BGG World

Related Links

http://www.bggworld.com

