BGG Announces Results of a Human Clinical Study on a Synergistic Formula for Eye Health Containing MyrtiPro® Bilberry, AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin and Lutein

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) announced today that a new clinical trial1 conducted as a collaboration between BGG and one of Japan's leading supplement brands was successfully completed and published on a synergistic combination containing 200mg MyrtiPro® BGG's standardized bilberry extract containing 36% of anthocyanins by HPLC, 6mg Astazine® Natural Astaxanthin, and 10mg Lutein. The registered, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was done on 44 healthy subjects experiencing eye fatigue during visual display terminal operations supplemented for six weeks. Statistically significant results were found in the treatment group on key areas of eye health including:

AstaZine

Improved visual acuity (ability to see fine print and details)

Reduction of trouble focusing the eyes

Improvement in the percentage of pupillary response after use of visual display terminals

BGG's Global Chief Scientific Officer, Yanmei Li, PhD, noted "Work at visual display terminals is a very common cause of visual fatigue. It is estimated that over 60% of visual display terminal users experience eye symptoms while more than 20% experience other issues like musculoskeletal problems. Given the millions of people using visual display terminals these conditions affect a substantial percentage of the population. We are very excited about the eye health benefits by this synergistic formula that is adding clinical evidence to support such a common discomfort."

Kizawa, Y., Sekikawa, T., Kageyama, M., Tomobe, H., Kobashi, R., Yamada, T. "Effects of anthocyanin, astaxanthin and lutein on eye functions: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study." Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition 5 February 2021 , 1-14.

Please note that the physiological activity of the ingredient described herein is supported by the referenced clinical trial reports. Marketers of finished products containing the ingredient described herein are responsible for determining whether the claims made for such products are lawful and in compliance with the laws of the country in which they will market the products. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

Further Information on BGG: www.bggworld.com

Press Contact: Christian Artaria, CEO BGG Europe and Global CMO:

[email protected] (808) 345 – 7711

SOURCE BGG World

Related Links

http://www.bggworld.com

