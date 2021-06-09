BGG Announces Results of a Human Clinical Study on MyrtiPro® Bilberry Extract: Positive Effects for Eye Fatigue in Video Display Terminal Users

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) is extremely pleased to announce a new positive clinical trial publication related to MyrtiPro® for eye health. Building on a previous clinical publication involving a synergistic Bilberry formula, the present study utilized 120mg of MyrtiPro® (BGG's standardized Bilberry extract containing 36% anthocyanins by HPLC). The registered, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized parallel-group study involved 32 healthy Japanese adults who were administered either one MyrtiPro® capsule containing 43.2mg anthocyanins per day or a similar-looking placebo. The study's primary outcome was a change in the pupillary response (average of both dominant and non-dominant eyes) between pre- and post-video display terminal (VDT) usage, leading to the conclusion that the Bilberry extract "inhibited the decrease in accommodative function caused by oxidative stress due to VDT use." 1

Corresponding researcher Takahiro Sekikawa, PhD, stated, "This is a very positive outcome that can lead to daily benefits for millions of computer users, smart phone users and video gamers around the world. It's extremely encouraging that a relatively low dose of anthocyanins for six weeks was confirmed to safely inhibit the decline in accommodation caused by VDT use and improve eye function." BGG's Global Chief Scientific Officer, Yanmei Li, PhD, added, "BGG is proud to continue to invest in clinical research documenting health benefits for our portfolio of ingredients. This is the second study published already in 2021 showing eye health benefits involving MyrtiPro® Bilberry."

Sekikawa, T., Kizawa, Y., Takeoka, A., Sakiyama, T., Li, Y., Yamada, T. "The effect of consuming an anthocyanin-containing supplement derived from Bilberry (Vaccinium myrtillus) on eye function: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel study." Functional Foods in Health and Disease 2021; 11(3): 116-146.

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

