BGG Announces White Paper on ApplePhenon® by Renowned Doctor William Sears, MD(1)

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) announced today that renowned health expert William Sears, MD1 has published a white paper on BGG's ApplePhenon®, a unique apple extract high in polyphenols and antioxidants. The white paper covers key information about ApplePhenon® with a focus on the extensive medical research on its health-giving properties. ApplePhenon® has been the subject of over 50 published studies including 17 state-of-the-art human clinical trials. Clinically-validated health benefits confirmed in this research include cardiovascular health; weight management; support for healthy blood sugar levels; respiratory health; allergic challenges; skin health; strength & endurance; and oral care.

"Having an independent and trusted expert like Dr. Sears write in his own, easily-understandable words about the impressive research on ApplePhenon® has taken this ingredient to a new level," said Bob Capelli, CEO of BGG Americas. "The publication of Dr. Sears paper will certainly be a great benefit and inspiration for brands interested in utilizing this versatile extract in cutting-edge formulas, functional foods & beverages, as well as standalone supplements. Anyone wishing to read a free copy of this white paper should contact us at [email protected]"

Dr. Sears is the author of more than 40 best-selling books and countless articles on nutrition, parenting and healthy aging. He received his medical training at Harvard Medical School's Children's Hospital and has served as a professor at several universities including University of Toronto , University of Southern California and University of California Irvine. Dr. Sears has appeared on over 100 television programs, including 20/20, Good Morning America, Oprah, Today, The View, and Dr. Phil, and was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine in May 2012.

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

