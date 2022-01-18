BGG World Announces Appointment of Shaheen Majeed to CEO Position of BGG Americas & Subsidiaries

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Shaheen Majeed to the position of CEO of three of its key subsidiaries. Mr. Majeed assumed the role of CEO of BGG's HB Natural Ingredients USA1 (HBNI) subsidiary on January 1, 2022. He will assume the positions of CEO of both BGG Americas2 and Algae Health Sciences3 (AHS) upon the retirement of current CEO Bob Capelli on March 1, 2022. Previously, Mr. Majeed was instrumental for 25 years in building the business of supplement ingredient producer Sabinsa to become a global leader in several product categories; Majeed held a variety of positions of increasing responsibilities with Sabinsa including roles in sales, supply chain, global marketing, and culminating in the position of worldwide President for the last four years.

Shaheen Majeed

"We are very lucky that Shaheen has joined our Team," commented Chunhua Li, Chairman & Founder of BGG World. "Shaheen is a true leader with a complete knowledge of our industry on every level. We look forward to his leadership of these key divisions of our company for years to come." Outgoing BGG Americas and AHS CEO Bob Capelli added, "We searched for over a year for the perfect candidate to fill these roles; I feel totally comfortable leaving things in Shaheen's very capable hands."

"I could not be more pleased and proud to be associated with a company that is rooted in quality and deeply devoted to innovation," said Mr. Majeed. "I look forward to working with this incredible team of people building the sales and attention that BGG deserves in the marketplace."

1 HB Natural Ingredients USA focuses on the production and distribution of sweeteners including Stevia and Licorice-based ingredients. HBNI is particularly enthused about its revolutionary taste-improved Stevia line, trademarked as Vitosa®, which enables this zero-calorie sweetener to attain a taste profile almost identical to sugar.

2 BGG Americas is responsible for the distribution of BGG's full line of supplement ingredients in the USA, Canada, and Latin America.

3 Algae Health Sciences is responsible for the distribution of BGG's algae-based supplement ingredients worldwide including its flagship AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin portfolio of products.

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation, and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits, and plants. BGG employs a staff of approximately 450, has 6 production sites, international branches in North America, Japan, China, and Switzerland, and manages sales in over 100 countries. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

