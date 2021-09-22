BGG World Announces Completion of Astaxanthin Capacity Expansion and now has the World's Largest Astaxanthin Farm

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) and its subsidiary Algae Health Sciences (AHS) announce the completion of a major capacity expansion of their state-of-the-art, 100% glass tube photobioreactor microalgae farm. This farm is now the largest Astaxanthin farm in the world. The expansion doubles BGG's Astaxanthin production capacity and will allow for fulfillment of customers' demands for the next 3 – 5 years, after which adjacent land (which BGG has first-right-of-refusal to acquire) will be utilized for future expansions. BGG was successful in completing this expansion over the last 18 months despite many challenges presented by the worldwide coronavirus epidemic. "At BGG, we never want to leave any customer with unfulfilled or late orders, and we rarely do," said Chunhua Li, Chairman & Founder of BGG World. "This expansion of capacity for our flagship AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin product line should keep our customers happy and their orders filled into the second half of this decade." BGG Americas and Algae Health Sciences CEO Bob Capelli added, "We not only continue to lead the Astaxanthin market with ongoing clinical research, but we back that up with capacity expansions to consistently stay ahead of demand. Having worked in the Astaxanthin business for the last twenty years, I've never seen any producer react as quickly to market needs."

World's Largest Astaxanthin Farm

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG employs a staff of approximately 450, has six production sites, international branches in North America, Japan, China and Switzerland and manages sales in more over 100 countries. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

About AstaZine®:

AstaZine® is Natural Astaxanthin, a naturally occurring carotenoid extracted from Haematococcus pluvialis. Research has shown ten distinct health benefits in over 100 clinical trials for algae-based Astaxanthin. Health benefits include eye & brain health; skin health & "beauty from within;" immune system modulation; cardiovascular support; anti-aging properties; and support for athletes and active people.

Further Information on BGG: www.bggworld.com

Press Contact: Christian Artaria, CEO BGG Europe and Global Chief Marketing Officer:

[email protected] ; (808) 345 – 7711

SOURCE BGG World

Related Links

http://www.bggworld.com

