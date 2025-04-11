BGI Group Strengthens Agricultural Collaboration at CGIAR Science Week in Kenya

SHENZHEN, China, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from BGI Group, led by Wang Jian, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, recently attended the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) Science Week event in Nairobi, Kenya, and visited several international science research institutes

During the CGIAR event, Wang Jian met with CGIAR Executive Managing Director Ismahane Elouafi to discuss the latest advancements in agricultural technology and research. Their discussions culminated in a shared vision to deepen collaboration, develop innovative platforms, and empower research initiatives aimed at addressing global food security challenges.

Ismahane recognized China's contributions to agricultural science and technology within the framework of South-South cooperation. She noted that Chinese institutions, including BGI Group, have played a pivotal role in advancing Sino-African agricultural collaboration.

Speaking at the event, Wang emphasized the importance of fostering South-South cooperation to accelerate crop breeding and enhance food security. He highlighted BGI Group's cutting-edge sequencing technologies and AI capabilities, which have the potential to digitalize millions of germplasm resources worldwide and, through global partnerships, drive the transformation of agricultural and food systems.

Xu Xun, Executive Director of BGI Group and Director of BGI-Research, participated in a roundtable discussion, underscoring how collaboration with CGIAR will accelerate the digitalization of germplasm resources, expedite crop breeding, and strengthen the resilience of food systems in developing countries. Xu highlighted BGI's genomic technologies and advanced platforms as key to breeding climate-resilient crops.

To explore new opportunities in agriculture and biodiversity conservation, BGI Group and CGIAR co-hosted a thematic side event that attracted over 100 international experts to discuss agricultural genomics, AI breeding, and perennial rice. It also gave BGI the chance to showcase innovative technologies, including multi-omic solutions and perennial rice.

Wang Jian highlighted BGI's partnership with African institutions to promote perennial rice, a groundbreaking crop with high yields and resistance to drought and diseases. This innovation is being actively promoted in Uganda, Rwanda, and Madagascar, addressing food insecurity and malnutrition in Africa.

Xu Xun also delivered a presentation titled "Agricultural Genomics and Game-Changing Innovations," showcasing BGI's collaboration with the African Orphan Crops Consortium, supported by the African Union.