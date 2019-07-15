BGL Advises Pete & Pete Container Services, Inc. on Acquisition of Boyas Excavating

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Garfield Heights, Ohio, Pete & Pete offers a comprehensive suite of solid waste management services, including roll-off and front-load container collection, hauling, and recycling services to the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The highly synergistic combination of Pete & Pete, the largest independent C&D collection and hauling services provider in the region, and Boyas, creates the leading vertically integrated C&D dedicated platform serving Northeast, Ohio. To learn more about Pete & Pete, please visit: www.peteandpeteinc.com .

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE BGL