BGL Announces Closing of Multi-Acquisition Financing for Evercast

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment banking and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the closing of financing used to support two acquisitions by Evercast, a portfolio company of PNC Mezzanine Capital and Cornerstone Capital Partners. BGL's Debt Capital Markets team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Evercast in the process. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Evercast is a leading provider of pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete products in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S., supplying end-markets including transportation infrastructure, underground utility systems, and commercial and residential construction. The company sought a senior debt financing partner to support the acquisition of Precast Supply Company, as well as the pending acquisition of a second target under exclusivity. The acquisitions will complement Evercast's existing product offerings while further expanding its presence and customer base.

BGL was retained as financial advisor to arrange committed debt capital under a quick timeline that would provide the company with flexibility and capacity to support the acquisitions and future growth plans.

BGL's Debt Capital Markets Group arranges debt solutions across the credit spectrum on behalf of public, privately held, or sponsor-backed companies. The team liaises seamlessly between BGL's sector-focused bankers, the firm's financial sponsor contacts, and its vast network of lender relationships to secure optimal pricing and terms for clients.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

