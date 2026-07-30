BGL Announces ShipSigma Receives Majority Investment from Inverness Graham

The partnership will create an AI-powered parcel solutions platform delivering supply chain efficiency and savings

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce ShipSigma, an AI-powered parcel solutions platform that uses proprietary data and advanced analytics to help businesses lower shipping costs while improving the efficiency of their supply chains, has received a majority investment from Inverness Graham, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm. BGL's Technology and Information & Tech-Enabled Services investment banking teams served as the exclusive financial advisor to ShipSigma in the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment by Inverness Graham will help drive continued innovation of ShipSigma’s AI-powered technology. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce ShipSigma, an AI-powered parcel solutions platform that uses proprietary data and advanced analytics to help businesses lower shipping costs while improving the efficiency of their supply chains, has received a majority investment from Inverness Graham, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm.

Founded in 2018, ShipSigma has become a leading parcel and supply-chain optimization partner for small and medium-sized enterprises. Powered by AI and more than 20 billion parcel and less-than-truckload data points, ShipSigma analyzes each customer's shipping profile, including volumes, package dimensions, weights, destinations, and service levels—to identify and execute opportunities for greater efficiency and savings. The company combines proprietary cost modeling with carrier expertise to optimize contracts and automate invoice audits. Additionally, ShipSigma helps customers right-size their packaging and assess the structure and location of their distribution networks. These operational improvements can reduce packaging material, increase the number of parcels carried per vehicle, and shorten the distance between inventory and customers, thereby lowering total transportation spend while reducing resource consumption and miles traveled per package.

Transaction Details

The investment by Inverness Graham will help drive continued innovation of ShipSigma's AI-powered technology, which transforms enormous volumes of parcel data into actionable decisions about packaging and distribution network design. Inverness Graham's experience partnering with founder-led businesses and building market-leading platforms will help ShipSigma reach its next phase of growth.

About BGL's Technology and Information & Tech-Enabled Services Investment Banking Teams

BGL's Technology and Information & Tech-Enabled Services investment banking teams have extensive experience across several sectors including vertical software, supply chain management, healthcare information technology, and information & tech-enabled services. Our clients benefit from our enduring relationships, deep industry insights, and extensive transaction experience.

To learn more about BGL's recent transactions, visit our Transactions page.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company