BGL Announces the Acquisition of Upper Echelon Products by Guardian Capital Partners

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Upper Echelon Products (UEP) by Guardian Capital Partners. BGL's Consumer Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to UEP in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction furthers BGL's market leadership position in eCommerce investment banking, and builds on its Consumer Group's deep experience advising companies in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce, branded consumer products, and home environment spaces.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Upper Echelon Products is a data-driven consumer products company selling its own branded products through eCommerce marketplaces. Consumers are faced with a myriad of options in the eCommerce space today. Upper Echelon leverages its technology and consumer products expertise to launch high quality products to fit consumer needs and lifestyles. The company's brand names include Everlasting Comfort®, Repel®, Café Du Chateau®, and Le Chateau®.

"In our search for the best eCommerce investment banking team in the U.S., BGL was the clear choice from the beginning," said UEP co-founder Joseph Federl. "They proved their experience and knowledge in eCommerce at every stage of the deal process, and we could not be more pleased with the outcome. BGL found us the ideal partner, and together with Guardian Capital we look forward to furthering our goal of becoming a dominant player in the Amazon ecosystem."

Guardian Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia that invests in lower middle market consumer products, niche manufacturing, and specialty service companies. Guardian partners with management teams to provide equity capital to fuel the growth of family and founder-owned businesses. The private equity experience and complementary skill sets of the Guardian team provide a unique combination of operating and finance capabilities resulting in certainty of execution and meaningful long-term value creation for its portfolio companies.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

