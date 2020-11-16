BGL Announces the Sale-Leaseback of Rowmark, LLC Properties on Behalf of Windjammer Capital Investors

CLEVELAND, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the financial closing of the sale-leaseback of a NNN-leased corporate headquarters/warehouse/distribution facilities totaling approximately 150,000 square feet in Findlay, Ohio. The properties are occupied by Rowmark, LLC (Rowmark), a portfolio company of Windjammer Capital Investors (Windjammer) and were purchased by AGNL ENGRAVE, L.L.C. – a wholly owned subsidiary of Angelo Gordon. BGL's Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Windjammer in the transaction.

"BGL provided valuable guidance throughout the process in an uncertain market environment." Tweet this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) announces the financial closing of the sale-leaseback of a NNN-leased corporate headquarters/warehouse/distribution facilities totaling approximately 150,000 square feet in Findlay, Ohio. The properties are occupied by Rowmark, LLC, a portfolio company of Windjammer Capital Investors and were purchased by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angelo Gordon. BGL’s Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Windjammer in the transaction.

Rowmark is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of custom, highly engineered engravable extruded plastic sheet and accessories used in highly diverse applications for the signage, engraving, trophy & awards, and craft markets. The company's products are sold through a diverse network of distributors in more than 80 countries. Proceeds from the transaction were used to support an expansion of the Findlay facility and pay down debt.

Christy Kisseberth, Chief Financial Officer at Rowmark, remarked on the transaction saying, "The BGL team offered us the opportunity to evaluate all the options available to Rowmark for capitalizing our headquarters facility and ultimately select the best option for our capital needs."

Rob Quandt, Managing Director at Windjammer, echoed Kisseberth's comments: "BGL provided valuable guidance throughout the process in an uncertain market environment. This transaction will help support the continued investment in, and growth of, the Rowmark platform."

Windjammer is a national private equity investment firm based in Newport Beach, CA and Waltham, MA that invests control equity in middle-market businesses and in partnership with management. Since its founding in 1990, Windjammer has managed over $2 billion of committed capital with respect to its control equity investment strategy, and has completed over 50 platform investments and more than 100 strategic add-ons. The firm targets investments in companies that are leaders in attractive niche markets and share several key characteristics, including significant and defensible market positions, differentiated products and services, strong management teams, scalable business models, identifiable growth opportunities, and consistent financial performance.

Angelo Gordon is a leading, privately-held alternative investment firm managing approximately $39 billion across a broad range of credit and real estate strategies. For over 30 years, Angelo Gordon has invested on behalf of pension funds, corporations, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and individuals. Angelo Gordon Real Estate is a leading institutional real estate investor with over 25 years of history. Angelo Gordon Real Estate invests in commercial real estate debt with an emphasis on CMBS securities and in net lease real estate focusing on the sale/leaseback of mission-critical, corporate facilities throughout the world.

BGL's Real Estate Advisors team offers comprehensive real estate investment banking services tailored to the middle market. It provides client-focused solutions with an emphasis on real estate advisory, debt, preferred and private equity placement, financial restructuring, recapitalizations, sale-leasebacks, structured finance, and asset acquisitions and dispositions across all asset classes. The team assists real estate owners and developers looking to form alliances and joint ventures with single-source capital providers to gain local and institutional access for all capital needs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Related Links

www.bglco.com

