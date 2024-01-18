BGL Announces the Sale of Anker Industries to Opta Group

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

18 Jan, 2024, 14:53 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Anker Industries (Anker), a portfolio company of Continuim Equity Partners. Anker, a leading manufacturer and distributor of metallurgical additives, was sold to Opta Group, a portfolio company of Speyside Equity Advisers. BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Anker in the transaction.

Headquartered in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, Anker supplies the steel and foundry industries with metallurgical additives such as deoxidizer briquettes, slag conditioners, insulators, tundish fluxes, and high-quality petroleum coke (petcoke). By removing oxygen, inclusions, and other impurities, Anker's customized solutions allow customers to produce clean, high-quality steel. The company is also an integrated aluminum recycler that takes measures to alleviate waste and maintain a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

Anker's unique process of manufacturing and strategic location will help the Opta Group further expand its portfolio of products and services. This acquisition will also help Opta build on its existing capabilities to become a premier specialty chemical platform serving the metallurgical, glass, and concrete end markets.

BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing team has deep sector knowledge and extensive Metals M&A transaction experience within major subsectors of the broader metals industry. Coverage includes metal service centers, mills and foundries, advanced metals manufacturing, and metals recycling.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

