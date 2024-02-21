BGL Announces the Sale of Arctic Industries and Store It Cold to Kinzie Capital

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

21 Feb, 2024, 17:27 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Arctic Industries and Store It Cold ("Arctic" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Stoic Holdings, to Kinzie Capital Partners LP, a private equity firm based in Chicago. BGL's Industrials and Engineered Equipment team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Arctic Industries and Store It Cold in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Continue Reading
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Arctic Industries and Store It Cold (“Arctic” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Stoic Holdings, to Kinzie Capital Partners LP, a private equity firm based in Chicago. BGL’s Industrials and Engineered Equipment team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Arctic Industries and Store It Cold in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Arctic Industries and Store It Cold (“Arctic” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Stoic Holdings, to Kinzie Capital Partners LP, a private equity firm based in Chicago. BGL’s Industrials and Engineered Equipment team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Arctic Industries and Store It Cold in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, Arctic is a leading manufacturer and distributor of engineered walk-in coolers, freezers, and insulating enclosures serving the foodservice, commercial, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, agriculture, and home use markets. The Company also owns the intellectual property of and sells CoolBot®, a highly innovative technology solution for agriculture, hunting, floral, and home use walk-in refrigeration.

The acquisition positions Arctic for substantial growth in a fragmented market with an opportunity to leverage its bi-coastal manufacturing capabilities to grow market share and expand relationships with leading national foodservice dealers and end users, in addition to adjacent product categories, including HVAC enclosures, environmental test chambers, and other cold storage solutions.

BGL's Industrials and Engineered Equipment Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of end markets. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings.

To learn more about the state of M&A across the Industrial market, including how trends will shape the future landscape of the market, download our most recent Industrials research reports: https://bit.ly/BGLIndustrialsResearch

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Also from this source

BGL Announces the Sale of Alpha Source Group to Probo Medical

BGL Announces the Sale of Alpha Source Group to Probo Medical

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Alpha Source Group (Alpha Source), a leading medical equipment service, repair, ...
BGL Announces the Acquisition of Crest Foods by Harwood Private Equity

BGL Announces the Acquisition of Crest Foods by Harwood Private Equity

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Crest Foods, a leading provider of dairy stabilizers, contract packaging, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.