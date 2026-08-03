BGL Announces the Sale of Camden Yards Steel Company to Triple-S Steel Holdings

The transaction brings together two family-owned companies in the service center sector

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Camden Yards Steel Company (Camden Yards Steel), a flat-rolled steel producer and distributor, to Triple-S Steel Holdings (Triple-S Steel), one of the largest family-owned steel service center companies in North America. BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Camden Yards Steel in the transaction.

The transaction pairs two long-standing industry partners with shared values and customer-focused cultures. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Camden Yards Steel Company (Camden Yards Steel), a flat-rolled steel producer and distributor, to Triple-S Steel Holdings (Triple-S Steel), one of the largest family-owned steel service center companies in North America.

The transaction highlights BGL's experience advising businesses that operate in the ferrous and nonferrous metal processing industry.

Founded in 2002 by Mike Amato Sr. and Alan Kanoff, Camden Yards Steel is a well-established flat-rolled steel processor and distributor with facilities in Camden, New Jersey, and Columbia, South Carolina. Camden serves distributors and manufacturers throughout the eastern United States with hot rolled, cold rolled, coated sheet products and coil products.

Transaction Details

The new partnership will enhance Triple-S Steel's ability to expand in the service center market and allow both companies to continue their family legacy while benefitting from existing synergies and complementary product offerings.

Camden Yards Steel will continue to operate under the leadership of Mike Amato Jr. and Alex Kanoff, with founder Mike Amato Sr. remaining actively involved in a senior role.

Camden's New Jersey facility is part of the South Jersey Port Corporation and is located along the Delaware River, providing direct waterway access for shipments with domestic and international counterparties.

The transaction pairs two long-standing industry partners with shared values and customer-focused cultures, positioning Camden Yards Steel for continued growth under Triple-S Steel ownership.

About BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing Investment Banking Team

BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing team has deep sector knowledge and extensive Metals M&A transaction experience within major subsectors of the broader metals industry. Coverage includes mills and foundries, metals recycling, advanced metals manufacturing, and metal service centers.

Learn more here: https://www.bglco.com/industry-coverage/industrials-investment-banking/metals-advanced-metals-manufacturing-investment-banking/

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company