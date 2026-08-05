BGL Announces the Sale of ENTACT to Ridgemont Equity Partners

A leading provider of environmental remediation and geotechnical infrastructure services

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of ENTACT, a leading provider of environmental and infrastructure solutions and a portfolio company of J.F. Lehman & Company, to Ridgemont Equity Partners. BGL's Environmental Services and Infrastructure Services investment banking teams served as financial advisor to ENTACT in the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of ENTACT, a leading provider of environmental and infrastructure solutions and a portfolio company of J.F. Lehman & Company, to Ridgemont Equity Partners. BGL’s Environmental Services and Infrastructure Services investment banking teams served as financial advisor to ENTACT in the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ENTACT is an integrated, full-service provider of environmental remediation and geotechnical services, supplemented by comprehensive design-build engineering capabilities, serving public and private sector clients across North America. With more than three decades of operating history, ENTACT has built a reputation as a trusted partner for complex, mission-critical projects through its in-house engineering expertise, industry-leading safety performance, nationwide footprint, and turnkey self-perform capabilities, creating a differentiated platform that combines technical depth with project execution certainty. The Company has completed more than 3,000 projects on behalf of its repeat, blue-chip client base spanning the power, chemical, industrial, energy, public sector, and consulting & engineering industries.

Transaction Details

The transaction creates a like-minded partnership between ENTACT and Ridgemont, positioning the Company to build on its established platform and continue its pursuit of a range of organic and inorganic growth opportunities to meet rising demand for environmental remediation and geotechnical services, supported by favorable regulatory tailwinds, increased public and private infrastructure investment, and continued penetration across a large and growing addressable market.

About BGL's Environmental and Infrastructure Services Investment Banking Teams

BGL's Environmental Services and Infrastructure Services teams focus on businesses that perform essential services dedicated to building and maintaining the country's critical infrastructure and delivering complex environmental solutions. Our experience includes maintenance, repair, inspection, and construction services supporting transportation, water, power and utilities, telecommunications, and energy infrastructure, as well as waste and recycling, industrial and specialty waste, waste-to-energy, and environmental services. Our sector-focused bankers offer industry expertise and deep relationships, including a comprehensive understanding of the key drivers impacting all critical infrastructure end markets.

To learn more about BGL's recent M&A transactions, visit our Environmental Services and Infrastructure Services transaction pages.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company