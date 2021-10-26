BGL Announces the Sale of Shoreline Vinyl Systems

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Shoreline Vinyl Systems (Shoreline) to Eastern Wholesale Fence, a portfolio company of Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital. BGL's Building Products investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Shoreline. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This M&A transaction represents another successful outcome in BGL's active building products, distribution, and manufacturing sectors. BGL has represented building product companies and their owners across the residential and commercial sectors for well over a decade.

Shoreline Vinyl Systems is a value-added manufacturer and distributor of industry-leading professional grade, ready-to-install vinyl and aluminum fence and railing products to installers, lumber and building material (LBM) retail centers, and big-box retailers. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Denton, MD, with operations in Denton and additional operations in Laurinburg, NC, the company is well positioned for growth as it leverages its leading product quality and customer service in the rapidly growing outdoor living market.

Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC, headquartered in Medford, NY, is a leading supplier of fence and related products utilized in a wide array of residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company manufactures and distributes PVC fencing and railing in custom specifications, as well as a full line of wood fence, chain-link products, aluminum and steel ornamental products, welded mesh, guide rail, and post and rail products.

