BGL Announces the Sale of Toledo Shredding, LLC to OmniSource, LLC

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Toledo Shredding, LLC, a subsidiary of ProTrade Group, which is a fully integrated scrap metal company specializing in ferrous and nonferrous metals. Toledo Shredding's assets were sold to OmniSource, LLC. BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Toledo Shredding in the transaction.

The transaction highlights BGL's experience advising businesses that operate in the ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing industry.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and founded in 2003, Toledo Shredding is a 30-acre scrap metal processing facility. The Company's key ferrous processing activities include shredding, torching, and shearing. While Toledo Shredding does purchase, warehouse, and sell some nonferrous metal grades, its main operation is a state-of-the-art Wendt-designed recovery system located in a 30,000-square-foot production facility.

Founded in 1943, OmniSource is a subsidiary of Steel Dynamics, Inc., is a leading processor and distributor of scrap and secondary metals, with operations concentrated in the Midwest, the South, and the Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. OmniSource ships more than five million gross tons of recycled steel and one billion pounds of nonferrous and stainless-steel scrap annually.

BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing team has deep sector knowledge and extensive Metals M&A transaction experience within major subsectors of the broader metals industry. Coverage includes metal service centers, mills and foundries, advanced metals manufacturing, and metals recycling.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

