BGL Establishes Debt Capital Markets Group, Expands Product Offerings

"Adding a new Debt Capital Markets Group reflects BGL's commitment to continually build upon our existing platform and provide new product offerings for our clients," said BGL's Executive Committee. "We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their short- and long-term goals, and our new in-house debt capabilities will allow us to do that on a more comprehensive level. Jason, Olivier, and Collin bring an exciting and valuable skill set to our firm."

"BGL has a reputation for strong sector focus, creative solutions, and a client-centered approach to transactions," said Sutherland. "We are impressed with their bankers' commitment to understanding their respective industries, listening to their clients' objectives, and delivering the best solution. We look forward to unlocking even more opportunities for BGL's clients in the future, particularly given the expanding breadth of solutions available in today's private debt markets."

Added Lopez, "BGL's culture is built around client service and delivering value, not just in the final result but throughout the transaction process. We admire their approach and are excited to be on board."

Sutherland and Lopez, both formerly Directors in William Blair & Company's Leveraged Finance Group, each have 15 years of experience in banking and debt capital markets. They both received bachelor's degrees from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Sutherland's experience also includes various roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, while Lopez was a Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan. Prior to joining Blair, Supple was an Associate at NXT Capital and Kaufman Hall, and earned a B.S. in finance from DePaul University.

BGL's new Debt Capital Markets Group marks the fourth new practice the firm has added in just over a year; since May of 2019, BGL has also established new practices in Transportation & Logistics, Automotive & Aftermarket, and Engineered Equipment.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

