BGL Launches New Website at www.bglco.com

CHICAGO and CLEVELAND, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.bglco.com. BGL advises private and public corporations and debt and equity sponsors on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, real estate, and other strategic matters.

BGL's new website features an extensive collection of complimentary and downloadable industry-leading research across all of its key verticals: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, and Real Estate. This research details and analyzes the issues and trends affecting the global middle market, and is a unique offering among investment banking firms.

The redesigned website better reflects BGL's role in the middle market; for 30 years, the firm has leveraged its international network and industry knowledge to forge relationships and create value strategically and efficiently. BGL has a longstanding foundation in its key verticals and is actively pursuing expansion.

BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. BGL is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, which extends the firm's access to resources and capital across more than 30 countries around the world.

Cleveland-based marketing and communications firm Dix & Eaton partnered with BGL on the design and development of the site.

