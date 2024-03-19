BGL Welcomes Jason Myler as a Managing Director in Technology

Myler's addition to the firm continues BGL's momentum in expanding its capabilities in Technology

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Myler as a new Managing Director within the firm's Technology team. BGL's Technology vertical was established last year as part of the firm's commitment to expand its ability to provide exceptional advisory services to leading middle-market companies.

Jason has spent his 25+ year career advising vertical software clients in buy- and sell-side M&A, IPO, private capital raising, and debt capital markets transactions. His primary focus is in vertical market software where his expertise spans several sectors, including real estate, restaurant/retail, travel & hospitality, and field service management, among others.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to our growing technology team. His decades of industry expertise and focus on client service perfectly complements BGL's approach to advising leading growth companies," said Scott Mattson, Head of BGL's Technology vertical. "His extensive industry relationships and creative solutions to advising technology companies on a full range of advisory solutions further strengthens our Technology practice."

Prior to joining BGL, Jason was a Managing Director at Stifel in its Technology group focused on vertical market software. Previously, he served as Managing Director in the TMT Investment Banking Group at Truist Securities, where he helped lead the East Coast software practice and co-headed vertical market software. Before his time at Truist, Jason held positions at a number of prominent mid-market investment banks. Jason earned his B.A. from Colby College and is a CFA charter holder.

"I'm excited to join the growing BGL Technology team," said Myler, who is based in Boston. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise and network to help deliver collaborative solutions to clients across the firm's industry coverage."

Jason's addition to the firm continues BGL's significant growth in senior banker headcount. In 2023, BGL expanded its capabilities in Professional Services, Technology, Digital Infrastructure, Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS), Transportation & Logistics, and Capital Markets.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company