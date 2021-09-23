b.glen Announces The Allure Store as Its Retail Partner

b.glen is a well-known Japanese Skincare brand, and has been solving skin problems since 2005 with over 2 million satisfied customers in Japan and launched in the United States in 2020. b.glen uses its proprietary penetration technology QuSome ® , invented by Dr. Brian Keller.

b.glen is the first in the beauty industry to apply QuSome® technology to its skincare products.

Located on New York City's Lafayette Street, The Allure Store now sells an award winning product of b.glen, Clay Wash, a natural, clay-based facial cleanser containing Montmorillonite. Natural clay acts like a magnet, helping to remove dirt, dead skin cells and excess oil, without drying and leaves crucial moisture and sebum in the skin. When combined with b.glen's unique combination of 5 superior skincare ingredients, the result is a multitasking facial cleanser with a soft gel like texture ideal for aging, sensitive and acne prone skin.

Clay Wash does not rely on cleansing ingredients that excessively removes skin oil necessary for maintaining healthy skin. Nor it does not need strong exfoliation to cleanse that puts heavy stress on the skin. Montmorillonite's ionic performance to pull unwanted substances away from the skin. This natural ionic reaction allows only the unwanted dirt to be absorbed off while keeping skin hydrated and stress-free. This gentle cleansing method can work with any skin problems.

"Clay Wash isn't limited to what you'd normally expect from a Clay product. Especially as [we] grow older, the Montmorillonite Clay isn't at all drying. It's the first cleanser I've really used that's for everyone. Super refreshing, and I use it both day and night!" - Jennifer Field, Actress

"As an outdoor athlete, sometimes my skin feels much older than it is. b.glen products have made changes that I can see and feel. They've balanced my skin, and I feel safer and like I am truly practicing self-care when I'm under the sun." - Meah Collins, Pro Surfer

Clay Wash is available at The Allure Store, $44. The Allure Store is open from 11AM7PM (ET) and located on 191 Lafayette Street, New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.allure.shop and www.bglen.us

Clay Wash Link: https://allure.shop/products/clay-wash

