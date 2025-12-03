BGM Expands with the Addition of The Vroman Group, LLP

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BGM, a leading full-service accounting, tax, and advisory firm headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, is pleased to announce the addition of The Vroman Group, LLP, a well-respected accounting and business consulting firm based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

This strategic expansion strengthens BGM's presence in the Midwest and enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive accounting, tax, advisory, wealth management, and trust and estate services to entrepreneurial and growth-oriented businesses and individuals. The addition of The Vroman Group reflects BGM's continued commitment to combining deep technical expertise with proactive, relationship-driven service.

"The addition of The Vroman Group marks an exciting step in BGM's growth strategy," said Dane J. Boeckermann, CEO and Principal of BGM. "The Vroman team has built a highly respected practice rooted in client relationships, integrity, and technical excellence—values that align perfectly with BGM's culture. Together, we'll be able to offer expanded capabilities and deliver even greater value to clients across the region."

Founded in 2005, The Vroman Group has built a strong reputation for serving small to mid-sized businesses and individuals with a personalized, high-touch approach. Its experienced team brings deep expertise in accounting, tax, and consulting, along with a long-standing presence in Iowa's business community.

"We're excited by the opportunities this partnership creates for our clients and team members," said Jeff Vroman, CPA, Managing Partner of The Vroman Group. "Joining BGM allows us to access greater resources and specialized expertise while maintaining the personal, hands-on service our clients value."

Clients of both firms will continue to work with their existing advisors and benefit from BGM's expanded network of professionals in accounting, audit, tax, consulting, wealth management, and trust and estate services. Integration is already underway with a focus on continuity, collaboration, and client success.

Joe Tarasco, CEO of Accountants Advisory Group, advised both parties on the transaction.

About BGM

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, BGM provides a full suite of accounting, tax, audit, business advisory, wealth management, and trust and estate services. The firm serves entrepreneurial businesses and individuals throughout the Midwest and across the U.S., helping clients achieve financial clarity and confidence. Learn more at bgm360.com.

