BGN Announces Strategic MOU with XCF Global to produce and supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel

- BGN and XCF Global sign MOU to develop global production, distribution and logistics infrastructure for SAF and other renewable fuels

- BGN joins International Air Transport Association (IATA) as strategic partner, to drive SAF adoption forward

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BGN INT US LLC ("BGN"), an independent global energy and commodities group and a market leader in transition fuels has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF"), a Nasdaq-listed leader in advancing the decarbonization of the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF"),. This planned partnership, based in Houston, will focus on developing and scaling the production, distribution and logistics of SAF and other renewable fuels including renewable naphtha and diesel.

Under the MOU, XCF and BGN intend to collaborate on renewable fuel production, marketing, and distribution for major airline carriers around the world. The framework agreement includes offtake and co-branded distribution agreements, as well as joint development of renewable fuel production capacity. In addition, the proposed strategic partnership seeks to promote the use of XCF's SAF within industry trade associations and OEM networks, and throughout the customer value chain.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Houston-based XCF in this exciting venture," said Cenan Ozmeral, President of BGN Int., LLC, based in Houston. "BGN and XCF share a common goal to expand access to renewable fuels and accelerate the decarbonization of the aviation industry. Together, we aim to combine XCF's scalable production model with BGN's marketing and distribution network to create a seamless, efficient supply chain from feedstock to finished fuel.

"BGN's trading strength, risk management expertise, and integrated logistics network, will make SAF adoption practical and commercially viable for airlines seeking to meet tightening decarbonization targets. This is a major step, which we believe will have a significant impact on the aviation industry's ability to reduce emissions, in one of the hardest-to-abate transport sectors."

Aligned with this partnership, BGN has joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the leading global trade association for the airline industry, deepening its ties with the sector and demonstrating its long-term commitment to being a top-tier supplier of SAF and renewable fuels.

Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global, commented:

"This collaboration represents a critical step in expanding the global reach of renewable fuels. Partnering with BGN would enable us to extend our footprint, streamline logistics, and accelerate commercialization on a global scale with a world-class partner, as we prepare to meet surging demand for sustainable aviation fuel.

"This MOU reflects a shared vision to advance a scalable, commercially viable framework for global renewable fuel production and distribution."

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to building a robust global supply chain at a time when demand for SAF is expanding rapidly. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines will need approximately 165 billion gallons of SAF annually by 2050 to meet net-zero emission targets. Meeting this demand would require the construction of up to 7,000 new facilities worldwide.

This MOU is non-binding, and execution remains subject to due diligence, technical validation, and final agreements.

About BGN group

BGN is an independent global energy and commodities group and a leader in transition fuels. With over 80 years of experience, we trade, distribute, store and finance energy solutions worldwide, handling about 50 million metric tons annually. We operate across the full value chain through strong partnerships with refineries, producers and state energy companies.

Our agile model delivers reliable, affordable energy while driving decarbonization. We are expanding into renewables, SAF, LNG, ammonia and critical minerals and metals. From hubs in Geneva, Dubai, Singapore and Houston, we serve customers in more than 120 countries.

BGN is driving the energy transition with innovation, sustainability and partnership-led growth.

For more information, visit: https://bgn-int.com/

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. We develop and operate state-of-the-art SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality, and is building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX. To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

