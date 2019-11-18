B.GOOD Joins 1% for the Planet to Deliver on Bold Mission of Inspiring Goodness

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, responsibly sourced burgers, sandwiches, bowls, salads, smoothies and more, today announced it has joined 1% for the Planet, a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. The restaurant chain will focus its charitable efforts on the areas of local food, youth empowerment and sustainability.

Doing good and giving back to local communities has been a key part of the brand's mission since its inception in 2003. Becoming a 1% for the Planet member will not only enable the brand to continue supporting charities at the local level, but also affect change on a broader, national scale.

As part of becoming a 1% for the Planet member, B.GOOD will partner with FoodCorps and donate one percent of app sales annually to the organization, which connects children with healthy food at school. More specifically, the partnership will help provide funding for Sprout Scouts, a kid's club for elementary-aged students that teaches them how to grow, prepare and eat healthy food. In 2019 alone, FoodCorps hosted more than 120 clubs and reached upwards of 1,800 students in Sprout Scouts clubs across the organization's footprint.

"At B.GOOD, our mission is to make guests feel good and inspire goodness in every sense of the word – which goes beyond the four walls of our restaurants," said Brent Feldman, Chief Marketing Officer at B.GOOD. "Driving positive social and environmental impact is part of our DNA, and we're thrilled to partner with organizations like 1% for the Planet, FoodCorps and our network of local organizations to continue delivering on this commitment in a way that's not only authentic and impactful, but also scalable as we enter new markets."

"Hands-on food education programming, like Sprout Scouts, that gets kids excited to learn about healthy food is a great first step in helping them fall in love with it and, ultimately, make good eating decisions every day," said Zeke Smith, VP of Programs at FoodCorps. "With the support of our likeminded partners at B.GOOD, we're sharing experiential food education with diverse communities across the country."

In addition to donating one percent of app sales to FoodCorps, B.GOOD will also give consumers the opportunity to donate $1 to FoodCorps directly – either in-store or through a donation feature on the app.



To further incentivize goodness, B.GOOD will match all $1 customer donations to FoodCorps on Giving Tuesday, which falls on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. And for each $1 donation made between December 3 – December 31, guests will receive a coupon for a free side, shake or smoothie that can be put towards their next order.

For more information about B.GOOD, its menu and its community partnership(s), please visit Bgood.com.

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving "Food with Roots" – sustainably-grown, wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 78 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including grain bowls, salads, all-natural burgers, oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids' meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit bgood.com for more information.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. Through our business and individual memberships, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. We advise on giving strategies, we certify donations and we amplify the impact of the network. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $220 million to environmental nonprofits to date. Today, 1% for the Planet is a network of more than 2,200 business members, a new and expanding core of individual members and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 60 countries. Look for our logo and visit www.onepercentfortheplanet.org to learn more.

About FoodCorps

FoodCorps connects kids to healthy food in school. Our team of AmeriCorps leaders serve in high-need schools across the country teaching hands-on lessons in growing, cooking and tasting healthy food; partnering with farmers and food service teams to create nutritious and delicious school meals; and collaborating with communities to inspire a schoolwide culture of health. Building on this foundation of direct impact, FoodCorps pursues systemic strategies that will benefit all of our nation's 100,000 schools.

