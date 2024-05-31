BH Group buys 6.8 Acres Oceanfront Development Land in Palm Coast, Florida

The site is fully entitled for 128 luxury condos- a 12-story building with 64 condos and a 7-story building with 64 condos.

The transaction closed on May 30, 2024. BH Group acquired the asset from WCI Communities.

This deal represents a significant milestone in the ongoing development boom within the Florida submarket. BH plans to unveil project details in the coming months.

This marks one of many high-profile development land acquisitions recently for BH Group. In recent news, BH alongside the Kolter Group acquired the beachfront condominium development site on Miracle Mile in Naples for $102.6 Mil. BH also made big headlines with the Related Group and Teddy Sagi for the acquisition of the last parcel in the land of luxury and prestige, Fisher Island for $122.6 Mil.

"BH Group is very excited to solidify the purchase of one the state's last hidden treasures in the Palm Coast Community. This is an unbelievable destination in Northeast Florida and we are committed to upholding the legacy of excellence associated with Hammock Dunes luxurious atmosphere," said Liat Toledano, co-founder of BH Group.

