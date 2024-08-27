BH Group, Related Group partnering in Oceanfront Condominium Development in Hammock Dunes, Palm Coast, Florida

PALM COAST, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate companies, Related Group and BH Group, have partnered once again to deliver a luxury residential condominium project in Palm Coast, Florida. This venture will feature two towers with 128 oceanfront luxury residential condominium units across 6.8+/-acres directly on the Atlantic Ocean and within the Hammock Dunes Master Plan. The site is the last large parcel in the Master Plan. This project is set to redefine upscale living in the area and will feature world-class architecture while preserving the design elements of Hammock Dunes community.

The Hammock Dunes Club is a private ocean front-golf course community (36 holes golf course designed by an upscale golf community), Hammock Dunes is home to two Audubon-certified golf courses surrounded by private beach, stunning ocean and intercoastal views.

This deal represents a significant milestone in the ongoing development boom within the Florida submarket. BH and Related plan to unveil more project details in the coming months.

This marks one of many high-profile development acquisitions between BH Group and Related Group. To name a few, there are several highly anticipated properties underway including The Residences at Six Fisher Island and the Ritz-Carlton Residences in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"BH Group is very excited to team up once again with our esteemed partner, Related Group in our first development in Hammock Dunes, Palm Coast, Florida. This is an unbelievable destination in Northeast Florida and we are committed to upholding the legacy of excellence associated with Hammock Dunes while bringing a new level of luxury to the area," said Liat Toledano, co-founder of BH Group.

About BH Group: BH Group is a Miami-based real estate development firm focused on the ground-up development of luxury projects throughout South Florida. BH has extensive experience in the acquisition, construction, design, capital structuring and asset management of complex developments. For the last 20 years, BH Group has been involved in many large-scale real estate transactions and developments by utilizing strong relationships to provide investors with opportunities not otherwise available in the real estate market. For more information, please visit https://www.bhgroupmiami.com/ .

About Related Group

Established in 1979, Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception more than 40 years ago, the company has built, rehabilitated, and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental, and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest privately owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio worth more than $40 billion. Currently, Related Group has 90+ projects in varying phases of development.

The company has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers, and affordable properties – all built with the goal of positively impacting neighborhoods and improving quality of life across all demographics. Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes. For more information, please visit https://relatedgroup.com/

