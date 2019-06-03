B&H Publishing to Launch Books, Studies Alongside Kendrick Brothers' New Film 'OVERCOMER'

The film is accompanied by a suite of products releasing this fall from B&H Publishing Group, including a trade book by New York Times best-selling authors Alex Kendrick and Stephen Kendrick titled Defined: Who God Says You Are , a trade book titled Radiant by New York Times best-selling author Priscilla Shirer, who plays a principal character in the film, plus two full Bible study suites, books for children and teens, and other resources.

"B&H is thrilled to partner again with the Kendricks to provide resources that enrich the viewers' experience," said Jennifer Lyell, VP for Book Publishing and Merchandising with B&H. "We believe these OVERCOMER products will help readers connect deeper with the themes explored in the film."

OVERCOMER is a live-action family film that dares to leave viewers filled with hope, inspired to dream, and asks, "What do you allow to define you?"

"The movie is about identity, an issue that everyone deals with," said writer and director Stephen Kendrick. "When a person discovers who they are in Christ, it opens up an understanding of how they can live that out in a daily basis. The resources from B&H will help readers do just that."

OVERCOMER is directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM) with a screenplay by the Kendricks.

To learn more, visit: OvercomerMovie.com/resources

B&H Publishing Group

B&H Publishing Group, an imprint of LifeWay Christian Resources, is a team of mission minded people with a passion for taking God's Word to the world. Because we believe Every Word Matters® we seek to provide intentional, Bible-centered content that positively impacts the hearts and minds of people, inspiring them to build a lifelong relationship with Jesus Christ. For more information, visit bhpublishinggroup.com.

About AFFIRM Films

AFFIRM Films produces, acquires and markets films that inspire, uplift and entertain audiences around the world. AFFIRM Films is a division of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA), a Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (SPE) company. AFFIRMFilms.com

SOURCE B&H Publishing Group

Related Links

http://bhpublishinggroup.com

