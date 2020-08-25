Bhajan S. Dara, MD, FACP, FASN, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhajan S. Dara, MD, FACP, FASN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Nephrologist in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for his unwavering devotion to providing high-quality kidney care as a Nephrologist and Medical Director with Metro St. Louis Renal Services.

A Board-Certified nephrologist, Dr. Dara is a highly skilled specialist garnering 25 years of medical knowledge and professional private practice experience in operating dialysis facilities. Specializing in the care and treatment of the kidneys, he currently serves as the medical director of two dialysis facilities. He opened Metro St. Louis Dialysis Center in 2003, having cared for thousands of patients in North St. Louis. In 2007, he partnered with American Renal Associates, LLC to bring the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art dialysis treatments to the community. The partnership led him to establish Gateway St. Louis Dialysis Center on Union Blvd and I-70, where he remains strongly committed to helping patients fight kidney diseases. Highly in demand, Dr. Dara also cares for patients at Saint Mary's Hospital, DePaul Hospital and Saint Clare Hospital.

Among his professional experience, Dr. Dara joined Washington University School of Medicine's ACES Program to mentor 3rd and 4th-year medical students, and he enjoyed teaching medical residents while working full-time at St. Louis Regional Medical Center (later known as ConnectCare). During that time, he served as Chairman of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) and Medical Executive Committees. He also helped open and was chosen to serve as Medical Director of the non-profit Prince Hall Dialysis Unit on Natural Bridge and West Florissant.



An academic scholar, Dr. Dara obtained his MBBS(MD) degree from the Sindi Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. Soon thereafter, he completed an Internal medicine residency at New York Lutheran Medical Center, a Nephrology Fellowship for one year at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, and finished his fellowship at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Hypertension and Nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) three times.

To stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Dara is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology (FASN).

An active member of the local community, Dr. Dara speaks publicly at local churches in North City, educating people on various medical topics and nutrition. He continuously provides care for underprivileged patients as a nonprofit.

In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Dara was awarded as the Honorary Faculty for his volunteer work at St. Luke's in 1997. In 2018, he was also awarded for Highest Excellence in Quality and Cost Conservation by Essence HMO.

When he is not working, Dr. Dara devotes his time as part of an exercise group of physicians at his local YMCA.

Dr. Dara is happily married to his wife, Mrs. Nirmala Dara. Mrs. Dara serves as his office manager and is the doctor's rock and inspiration. Their son, Ameesh Dara, DO, is also a nephrologist and has recently joined his father's practice.

For further information, please visit https://www.mercy.net/.



